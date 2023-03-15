Turkish Baths complaint: Swimwear now compulsory says Harrogate council after 'serious incident'

A council spokesperson said: "Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions.

"The complaint related to an incident which due to its serious nature has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated.

"We have a duty of care to our customers and staff members, and in order for all single sex sessions to operate in a safe environment, it has been decided that swimwear must be worn until further notice."