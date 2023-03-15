News you can trust since 1836
Turkish Baths complaint: Swimwear now compulsory says Harrogate council after 'serious incident'

Harrogate Borough Council has issued a statement after a complaint at the town's Turkish Baths – with the result that swimwear is now compulsory.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th Mar 2023, 14:21 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 14:22 GMT

A council spokesperson said: "Following a complaint at Turkish Baths Harrogate, an operational decision has been made that swimwear is now compulsory at all bathing sessions.

"The complaint related to an incident which due to its serious nature has been reported to the police and is currently being investigated.

"We have a duty of care to our customers and staff members, and in order for all single sex sessions to operate in a safe environment, it has been decided that swimwear must be worn until further notice."

