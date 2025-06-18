'Truly great' Knaresborough Bed Race is praised in the House of Commons

The sheer “greatness” of Knaresborough Bed Race has been acknowledged in the House of Commons.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First launched in 1966, the annual charity event’s popularity across the Harrogate district is clear – and not just among the 30,000 or so spectators lining the streets of Knaresborough to watch it – or the 90 teams taking part in the race itself.

Now the House of Commons knows it as well.

The person responsible for putting this truly great event in the spotlight in Parliament is Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, who also took part in the race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, right, and his parliamentary team taking part in this year’s Knaresborough Bed Race to raise funds for Knaresborough Town AFC. (Picture contributed)

Last week, in the build-up to Saturday afternoon, Mr Gordon called on the Leader of the House to wish participants good luck, thank the event’s organisers, and make time for a parliamentary debate on the value of unique cultural and sporting events across the UK.

“The Knaresborough Bed Race is a much-loved tradition that brings people together and raises vital funds for good causes,” the Lib Dem MP said.

"It’s a real highlight of the year for many in our community.

“I was pleased to highlight it in Parliament today and to take part this year with my Bed Race team in support of Knaresborough Town AFC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gordon and Tom and his parliamentary team took part in this year’s Knaresborough Bed Race to raise funds for Knaresborough Town AFC, supporting the club’s efforts to secure a much-needed new 3G pitch.

In Parliament, Tom highlighted the importance of the Bed Race as a valued local tradition and thanked the Knaresborough Lions for their role in making it happen each year.

He called for formal recognition of their efforts and stressed the importance of celebrating local traditions that build community spirit and support charitable causes.

Tom and his team say they are grateful to Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive at Harrogate International Festivals, for kindly lending them a bed for this year’s race.

“Thanks to the Lions for their hard work organising the race" said Harrogate’s MP.

"And also to Sharon at Harrogate International Festivals for helping us get to the start line with a bed.”