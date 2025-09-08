'Tricky balancing act' as North Yorkshire Council faces key decision on taxi fares across county
North Yorkshire Council sets the limit for taxi fares and aims to strike a balance between setting a price that is reasonable to the public and the trade.
Fares are reviewed regularly to ensure drivers are fairly rewarded for their work but, at the same time, members of the public are not deterred from using taxis.
Older people often rely on taxis to attend doctors and hospital appointments, and many people with disabilities use them to travel to school.
The council’s executive members will be asked to consider whether to propose amended tariffs at a meeting on Tuesday, September 16.
Proposed new tariffs would then be consulted upon before a final decision is made.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for licensing, Coun Richard Foster, said: “When setting the maximum fares for taxis, we must be mindful of setting a price that is acceptable to the customer as well as the trade.
“If we set fares too high, customers may choose not to use them or use alternative providers.
"Similarly, if they are too low then the trade cannot afford to make a living and may leave the profession.
“The fares are the maximum a driver can charge and they can charge a lower fare if they wish to do so.”
The council launched a public consultation this summer for six weeks with 300 people responding
When asked about the current maximum fare for a three-mile journey during the day, 97 per cent of residents, visitors or businesses, and 70 per cent of the trade felt that fares were currently much too high, somewhat high or about right.
The council acknowledges that drivers should be compensated for providing this service with many working unsociable hours.
There were also concerns that the cost of running a taxi has increased significantly over the years.
The fares are not applicable to private hire vehicles, where they are set by the operator, rather than the licensing authority.