Tributes to Knaresborough's 'man of service' who has died at the age of 88 after giving so much to the community

Harry Murray was a much-loved father, grandfather and great grandfather, as well as a respected member of Gracious Street Methodist Church, Harrogate Male Voice Choir and Knaresborough Rotary Club.

The secretary of Knaresborough Rotarians, Brian Souter, said Harry never lost his sense of humour despite serious health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Souter said: “Harry’s life was one of service to the community he loved.

Knaresborough Rotary Club has paid high tribute to the late Harry Murray, who is pictured at Knaresborough Christmas Market.

"Always ready with a joke and a witty remark, his dry sense of humour endeared him to all who enjoyed the pleasure of his company.

"His jokes were often cast at his wife Pauline, in the nicest possible way.

"When Pauline broke her ankle, he was asked how she was, “She’s alright”, he said, “it’s not affected her voice!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry acted as consort when Pauline served as Mayor of Knaresborough.

Together, they were much involved with the German Twin town Bebra.

They ran a Contact the Elderly group, taking older people out for Sunday tea, for which they were awarded the Marsh Christian Trust Award for Volunteering by the Duke of Devonshire.

Harry joined Knaresborough Rotary Club in1978 and was a member for 45 years, becoming President in 1983.

In 2008 he was made a Paul Harris Fellow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, Harry suffered a severe stroke in 2017 on his way home from a Rotary meeting which left him partially paralysed and with impaired speech

His wife, Pauline, predeceased him in 2022.

No matter what, he never lost his sense of humour or cheeky smile.

Brian Souter remembers fondly the day Harry was made a Paul Harris Fellow.

"When Harry went to the Knaresborough Rotary Club’s Christmas Dinner, he did not know that he was about to be awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship,” said Mr Souter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tricked into believing he had won a raffle prize; we persuaded Harry to take off the gift wrapping on the packet to show those present what he had won.