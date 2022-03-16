Sam Gibson, from Harrogate, died on Sunday morning when his Peugeot 208 left the road near Upper Poppleton and landed on its roof.

His cousin Tommy Hammill confirmed his death, posting on Facebook: "Absolutely devastated and heartbroken to be having to write that my cousin Sam Gibson has sadly passed away in a tragic accident.

"I can’t put into words how heartbroken as a family we are at the loss of Sam.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Gibson at his Rossett School prom aged 16

"Anyone who knew Sam knows what a whirlwind of fun he was, he lived everyday to its fullest, laughing his way through life.

"As our family start to process what has happened, we will inform you of any arrangements in the coming days."

Mr Gibson attended Rossett School in Harrogate until 2016 and his former teachers released an emotional tribute: "Sam was a popular student in both the lower school and in the sixth form. A leading light in the performing arts, he performed and supported other students in classic productions such as ‘Oliver!’ when he was here at Rossett.

Sam Gibson, far right, at his Rossett School prom in 2014

"He will be remembered as someone who was a friend to many; a champion for those less fortunate than him; and an active fundraiser for charity. The thoughts of the whole Rossett community are with Sam’s family at this difficult time."

Tributes were also left by his former schoolfriends on Facebook.

Amie Jennings said: "Rest in peace, Sam Gibson you were the first person I met on the first day of year seven. We went through school together and it was a blast. You were the brightest light in the room and had the kindest heart. I can’t believe I’m writing this, sleep tight ‘my darling."