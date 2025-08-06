Tributes pour in across Harrogate after beloved Turkish Baths guide dies following short illness

Tributes have been paid across Harrogate to a much-loved and popular member of the Turkish Baths team who has sadly died.

Bob Markcroft passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday (August 2) following a short battle with a brain tumour.

During his time as an attendant and history tour guide, he became a well-known face at the Turkish Baths.

A spokesperson at Turkish Baths said: “Whether you knew Bob for many years or only a short time, he was a huge part of our Turkish Baths family.

"His humour, his endless supply of jokes, and his chattiness touched all of us.

"He became famous on TripAdvisor for all the wonderful comments visitors left about him.

"We loved that while he was recovering from a stroke, customers would often ask, ‘where's Bob?’.

“It was a true testament to how much he meant to everyone who came through our doors.”

They added: “My favourite thing was his ability to know a strange fact about wherever you were from, a skill he picked up from his days traveling as a rep.

"After lots of rehabilitation, we were so proud to welcome him back to the team, and he continued to work with us until just a few weeks ago.

“His presence will be deeply missed, but his memory will stay with us always – he will remain a huge part of the team.”

The Turkish Baths Facebook page has been flooded with messages of love for Bob and messages of condolence to his family and friends.

Louise said: “Such a lovely man and always so welcoming.

"He made everyone feel special when he was on shift.

"Love to his family and friends.”

Carolyn added: “Bob was such a lovely, welcoming man and a wonderful member of your whole team that makes coming to the baths such a pleasure.”

Christine, who used to work with Bob, said: “Dear Bob, a very special colleague.

"He loved the Turkish Baths and soaked up whatever history you could tell him, becoming so knowledgeable.

"It was a pleasure to work with him.”