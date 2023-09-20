News you can trust since 1836
Tributes paid to ‘outstanding’ North Yorkshire Police sniffer dog who has died

North Yorkshire Police is paying tribute to retired police dog Teal who has sadly passed away following six years of service as a sniffer dog.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:46 BST
Teal served with North Yorkshire Police between 2013 and 2018 and was trained to search for drugs, cash and weapons.

During her time with the force, Teal travelled to all corners of North Yorkshire and searched in a variety of buildings and vehicles.

Teal was deployed to several high-profile events to help keep VIP’s and members of the public safe.

North Yorkshire Police is paying tribute to retired police dog Teal who has sadly passed away
A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “We are paying tribute to retired police dog Teal who sadly passed away at the age of 12 ½.

“Teal served a distinguished career and was outstanding in her field.

“Thank you for the service and sleep tight Teal, you will be sadly missed by all.”

Teal’s name will be featured on the North Yorkshire Police dog section roll of honour at the force’s Headquarters in Northallerton.