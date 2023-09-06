Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Daria Bartienieva, 35, her son, Ihor Bartienieva, aged six, and Daria’s step-daughter, Anastasiia Bartienieva, aged 15, were from Ukraine and living in Ripon at the time of the incident.

Since the accident, a Go Fund Me fundraising page has been created which has already raised over £14,000 in the first two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The page has been set up to support 16-year-old Liza who has been left without any immediate family following the tragedy.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to a mother and two children who died in a serious collision between Harrogate and Ripon

Donna Chilcott, who has organised the fundraising page, said: “Following the recent events on Sunday of the tragic accident where a young girl called Liza has lost her mum, sister and brother which leaves her without any family, I have put this page together so we can raise some funds to help the young girl at this difficult time.

“Any donations are welcome – thank you so much.”

The fundraising page and social media has been flooded with messages of love for the victims and messages of condolence to their family and friends.

Susie Cox said: “Deepest condolences tothe young girl and the family at this sad time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No money will be able to replace what she’s lost but hopefully this fundraiser will help her in some way and she knows that the people of Ripon are there for her.

Becky Naylor commented: “So hard to comprehend how Liza must be feeling – absolutely devastating for her, the family and friends.”

Alison Walker added: “This is so heartbreakingly sad for Liza and her family back home in the Ukraine.

"I hope she can be supported through this difficult time and for the months to come – condolences and prayers for Liza.”

To make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/22941760

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holy Trinity Church in Ripon is opening its doors until Friday from 2.30pm till 4pm to allow residents to say a prayer in memory of those who have lost their lives.

In a post on social media, the church said: “A prayer space is available for those affected by the tragic accident.

“There will be people around to offer prayer support if needed.”

The incident happened at around 2.20pm on Sunday 3 September on the A61 between South Stainley and Ripley and involved a silver Vauxhall Meriva, a blue Toyota Aygo and a double-decker bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are appealing to anyone who saw any of the vehicles prior to the collision or witnessed the collision to get in touch if they have not already spoken to officers.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles travelling along the A61 prior to the collision or of the collision itself, to get in touch.

If you can help the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected]