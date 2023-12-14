Tributes paid to Harrogate GP whose compassion improved the lives of many families

Harrogate GP Dr Chris Watson passed away on Wednesday, December 6, at the age of 95.

Starting as a GP in 1959 at Dr Moss & Partners where he remained until his retirement, Chris’s compassion and altruism improved the lives of many Harrogate families.

Alongside his GP role at the Kings Road surgery, he provided medical support to the Army Apprentices College in Harrogate and as an active member of the National Back Pain Association, he developed an interest and expertise in back manipulation.

Chris was born and raised on a farm in Aysgarth in the Yorkshire Dales, which always held a special place in his heart.

Excelling at school and graduating from medical school at Sheffield University in 1956, he then travelled to the Far East as a ship’s doctor.

He married Audrey in 1959 and then welcomed daughters Valerie, Fiona, Rachel and Debbie, grandchildren Laura, Chris, Sarah, James, Alistair, Robert, Natasha, Matthew and Charlie, and great granddaughter Lily.

When he retired he travelled extensively with Audrey to see as much of the world as they could, visiting the Grand Canyon in Arizona, Canada, China, Singapore and much of Europe, Greece being a particular favourite.

Chris indulged in many hobbies during his long life including travel, photography, bridge, stamp collecting, skiing and, most of all, his garden.

He had an active mind and a great desire to learn and understand. When he became less mobile he enjoyed using the internet to investigate and find out information about a wide variety of subjects.