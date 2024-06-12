Tributes after death of hugely respected Harrogate business figure who did so much for the town and good causes

By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Jun 2024, 10:11 BST
A Harrogate charity chief has paid tribute to one of the town’s hardest working and best liked business figures after his death at the age of 69.

Paying tribute to Martin Gerrard, John Fox, Chair of Friends of Harrogate Hospital said how saddened he was to hear the news about a colleague who flew the flag for the town and Yorkshire as a whole in so many ways.

After spending 49 years serving his clients across Yorkshire for Barclays Bank as a premier relationship manager, Martin Gerrard retired in March 2022 and became an associate at Williams Investment Management.

Besides his business career, Martin supported many charitable causes including the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation and as President of the Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce.

Flying the flag for Harrogate - Martin Gerrard, who was one of the best known business leaders in Harrogate for decades, has died at the age of 69. (Picture Gerard Binks)Flying the flag for Harrogate - Martin Gerrard, who was one of the best known business leaders in Harrogate for decades, has died at the age of 69. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Flying the flag for Harrogate - Martin Gerrard, who was one of the best known business leaders in Harrogate for decades, has died at the age of 69. (Picture Gerard Binks)

John Fox said “Martin was a great colleague when I was setting up the Harrogate Improvement District and was part of the core team.

"He was enthusiastic and believed that the initiative would support the Harrogate business community.

"Martin became a Trustee of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital in July 2023 and worked hard to help transform the organisation to a Charitable Incorporated Organisation (CIO) in 2023.

"We extend our sincere condolences to Martin’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

