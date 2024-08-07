Tribute to remarkable founders of Harrogate Community Radio as its marks its fifth anniversary

Three unsung heroes of Harrogate’s arts and cultural scene have much to be proud of this week – the fifth anniversary of the radio station they established on idealism and a shoestring budget.

It was midnight on Yorkshire Day in 2019 that three friends in the town’s music scene - Andrew Backhouse, Stewart Thornton and Allan Smyth - launched Harrogate Community Radio.

Totally independent and unfunded, the new station was soon wracking up 36,765 listener minutes per month.

The bravely principled radio station with a ‘no adverts' philosophy saw its mix of everything from from Moroccan hip hop to spoken word shows win almost instant popularity.

Five years later, the good news is that the station is going as strongly than ever, broadcasting for hundreds of hours each week with a huge number and variety of local shows.

Listeners can enjoy Harrogate Community Radio on any device with an internet connection, including smart speakers and our mobile app.

An accredited member of the Community Media Association, its continuing commitment to the community is a testimony to the three founders’ faith in their original concept and their belief in Harrogate itself, says one of the three, Andy Backhouse.

"From film and arts reviews to complementary health discussions, our shows offer a platform for diverse voices and perspectives in Harrogate area,” said Andy.

"It’s a very cultural town, more so than some people may realise.

"HCR is entirely listener-supported. We rely on the generosity of our community to keep the station on air.”

Over the years Harrogate Community Radio has been blessed by the assistance of volunteers Charley Christopher, formerly of Stray FM, as well as Jack Sinclair and Simon Bleasdale.

Its packed schedule features some of the top names in the town’s arts and music scene, including DJ Rory Hoy and DJ Trev.

The station is always ready to welcome to new voices and new ideas, though it does have a thorough screening policy.

To make a donation or apply to host a show, email [email protected] or visit: https://harrogatecommunityradio.online/

To listen to its vast archive of shows, visit Mixcloud at @HarrogateRadio