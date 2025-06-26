Tribute to Harrogate's 'extraordinary' Foodbank volunteers during visit to Parliament

The amazing “compassion and commitment” of Harrogate Foodbank volunteers has been hailed by the town’s MP.

Tom Gordon, MP for Harrogate & Knaresborough, met with local foodbank volunteers in Parliament to hear firsthand about the growing pressures facing people living in poverty.

The visit took place during an event hosted by the Trussell Trust, which works with foodbanks across the UK to combat hunger and hardship.

Afterwards, Mr Gordon said: “The compassion and commitment of our foodbank volunteers in Harrogate and Knaresborough is nothing short of extraordinary.

"They provide a lifeline to people at their lowest moments but it shouldn’t fall on their shoulders to patch up the holes left by government policy.

“It is a national scandal that, in one of the richest countries in the world, foodbanks have become a permanent feature of our communities.

"The last Government’s failure to act on poverty has left millions struggling to cover the basics, with Universal Credit simply not going far enough."

Volunteers from Harrogate’s foodbanks travelled to Westminster to share their experiences and highlight the increasing need for emergency food support.

The support they give is driven by a cost of living crisis, barriers to employment, and gaps in the current benefits system.

In his conversation with volunteers, Harrogate’s MP heard about the wider challenges people face in accessing stable housing, securing work, and finding appropriate training or education opportunities.

Mr Gordon said: “Talking with local volunteers made it crystal clear: tackling poverty isn’t just about money.

"It’s about skills, opportunity, and dignity. People need access to training, education, and proper support to get back on their feet.

"The Government must stop turning a blind eye and start investing in people’s futures.”

The Lib Dem MP as visited foodbanks across Harrogate and Knaresborough since being elected.

He has pledged to continue working alongside local organisations and in Parliament to push for urgent reforms to Universal Credit, better access to adult education, and stronger action to tackle poverty at its roots.

Harrogate District Foodbank is based at the Life Destiny Church, 93b High Street, Starbeck, Harrogate.

For more information, visit: https://harrogatedistrict.foodbank.org.uk/