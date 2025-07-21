'Triangle of misery' for Harrogate motorists as roadworks proliferate around major route into town

By Graham Chalmers
Published 21st Jul 2025, 10:29 BST
Motorists using one of Harrogate’s busiest routes face a ‘triangle of misery’ as a third set of roadworks is set to launch in the same part of town.

The school holidays may be beginning with the expectation of fewer cars on major roads such as the A59 between Harrogate and Knaresborough.

But key through-route Starbeck High Street is set to continue to be the centre of traffic disruption thanks to various utility works and road surface activity.

Temporary traffic lights are already operating at Prospect Road, which is dug up and closed to allow Balfour Beatty to continue the installation of a 33KV electricity scheme.

Roadworks in Harrogate - Key through-route Starbeck High Street is set to continue to be the centre of traffic disruption thanks to various utility works and road surface activity. (Picture contributed)

That is set to continue to Sunday, July 27.

In addition to that, there is a diversion in place at the Belmont level crossing on Forest Lane while Network Rail undertakes infrastructure work.

That is expected to run until July 31.

On top of that, today saw the area affected by temporary traffic lights expand to reach Starbeck rail crossing.

There are also more roadworks to come on Starbeck High Street from Monday, July 28 to Tuesday, July 29 outside Springwater School, Starbeck Primary School, outside Starbeck Library and outside the Prince of Wales pub.

This time the reason appears to be alterations to bus stops

To residents, bus services, van drivers and commuters, signs saying "roadworks - delays likely" have become the new normal in 2025 in most parts of town.

For more information, visit North Yorkshire Council’s interactive road works map at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads-parking-and-travel/roads-and-pavements/roadworks-map

