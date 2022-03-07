Tree planting boost to Nidderdale

The planting was carried out under the Trees for Nidderdale scheme, run by Rotary Club of Harrogate, to help balance carbon emissions.

“There have been two planting sessions, the first at West Lane, Pateley Bridge when 500 trees were planted followed by the planting of a further 400 trees on a site on Menwith Hill Road,” said a Rotary spokesman.

“Luckily the weather was reasonably kind to us on both occasions.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our thanks go to everyone from Open Country and Zero Carbon Harrogate as well as to volunteers from our own club and those from the Rotary Club of Ripon, along with staff from Unit4 and Moneyweb who both contributed towards the purchase of the trees.

“We have more trees to plant and would welcome the offer of more sites in Nidderdale.”

Since 2008, the Rotary Club of Harrogate has been raising funds from the general public to buy and plant whip trees in the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

“Some people donate in memory of friends and loved ones that they have lost,” added the spokesman. “Others donate to help reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the air that we breathe.”

So far, over 21,000 trees - native British hardwoods such as Alder, Aspen, Birch, Oak, Rowan and Willow - have been planted at over 30 different sites in Nidderdale.

Trees planted in the Nidderdale AONB are part of the White Rose Forest in Yorkshire which is the largest forest within the Northern Forest Project.