Travelodge looks to open in Ripon

The city is one of 16 places across the area and North East earmarked in an expansion plan by Travelodge.

The company, which runs more than 590 hotels and 40,000 guest bedrooms across the UK, Ireland and Spain, revealed the move this week as it officially opened its first new-build budget luxe hotel in Hexham.

Ripon is one of 16 North East sites where the company is actively looking to open a hotel, including nine which currently don’t have a Travelodge hotel.

Claire Good, Travelodge chief operating officer, said: “As we look to the future, the North East business and leisure economies are growing at pace, especially as the region is a top staycation destination.

“However, as we have become a nation of value conscious travellers, with more of us choosing to stay in budget hotels than any other hotel type, there is a shortage of good quality and low cost accommodation within the region.

“To help fill this gap and fulfil growing demand, we are announcing our North East hotel target expansion programme and are actively looking for hotel sites in 16 target locations.

“This collective expansion programme could represent an investment of £160 million for third party investors and create 400 new jobs.

“For nine of these target locations it would be the town’s first Travelodge hotel which would help attract new business and leisure visitors to the area.

“These locations include: Beverley, Bridlington, Headingley, Grimsby/Cleethorpes, Knaresborough/Wetherby, Northallerton, Ripon, South Shields and Thirsk.”

Earlier this year, Travelodge announced it is evolving its core brand product to a new budget-luxe premium look and feel design - while maintaining its great value price proposition.

Features include a redesigned reception with stylish flooring and seating and rooms with king-sized Dream bed, desk and artwork.

There is also a bar cafe with contemporary design and well-designed space for guests to work, relax and socialise.