Train spotter’s view on British Rail

The all-colour album, published by Strathwood, features the British Rail scene between 1978 and 1990 and contains seven images from the Harrogate and Knaresborough area taken by Ken Gambles.

Ken said: “I was a keen train-spotter in the late 1950s and early 1960s, but was unable to take any photographs of the steam trains I loved.

“After qualifications, a job, marriage and children, in 1978 I decided to make good this lapse by photographing the final days of the early British Railways diesel types.

“This ended some 3,000 slides later in 1990, and in November, Strathwood Publishers chose 100 of my best photographs for an all-colour album entitled ‘The Good Old Days’.

“It features seven images taken in Harrogate and Knaresborough plus a number in York and Leeds.”