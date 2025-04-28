Traffic disruption for Harrogate motorists as 'notorious' railway level crossing barrier fails
The barriers at at Starbeck rail level crossing failed at approximately 9am on Saturday, closing Starbeck High Street in both directions.
The impact on road traffic on Knaresborough Road was felt by Harrogate Bus Company which had to reroute its flagship number 1 service along Forest Lane and up Hookstone, creating long journeys for bus passengers and making some bus stops simply redundant.
It also affected football fans trying to get to the final home match of Harrogate Town's season against Notts County, which had an early 1pm kick-off.
As Network Rail attempted to ascertain and fix the barrier problem, police guarded the crossing at Starbeck to ensure no vehicles could cross the line to ensure rail services could continue safely.
It’s far from the first time that Starbeck level crossing has posed a problem for traffic.
In fact, there have been grumbles about the delays and disruption it causes to motorists for the best part of the last century even when it has not failed.
As many as nine trains pass through Starbeck railway station every hour, leaving vehicles stuck in traffic for several minutes while the barriers are down.
It’s long been regarded as a hugely expensive problem to solve permanently but that hasn’t stopped periodic, if fruitless, calls for action.
The local Lib Dem Councillor Philip Broadbank once told a meeting of Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors that the crossing had been an issue in Starbeck since 1929.
All suggestions of building a bridge over the crossing or a tunnel underneath it to allow cars to pass have always been dismissed as far-fetched and too expensive.
In 2019, North Yorkshire County Council took a look at the crossing and assessed how long the barriers were down for and queuing traffic.
The resulting report suggested improvements but it was rejected as the council concluded it was “unlikely to provide measurable benefits".
In 2022, firefighters even called for action to tackle the issue of Starbeck crossing holding up fire engines attending emergencies.