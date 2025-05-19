Traffic disruption as new road works begin at Harrogate's 'most dug up road' in 2025

There’s been a warning today that new road works have begun on a Harrogate road which has now experienced six months of disruption and traffic controls.

A frustrating ‘annus horribilis’ for motorists travelling through Starbeck along Knaresborough Road which has been subject to a series of temporary traffic lights and lane closures since the start of 2025 is continuing with another set.

Located on a pinch point for traffic on Starbeck High Street, the new two-way control which began on Saturday sits opposite Elite Meat traditional butchers at 53 High Street and Starbeck Post office at 51 High Street.

Significantly, the new two-way controls lie just a few yards from the turning onto Forest Avenue and Starbeck railway level crossing, long notorious as an obstacle in their journey.

To local residents, bus services, van drivers and commuters, the sign saying "roadworks - delays likely" this year have become the new normal with set of road works replaced by another in a consecutive fashion.

The latest road works on Starbeck High Street appear to be the work of North Yorkshire Council’s highways department and are scheduled to end this Friday, May 23.

If only this was the only traffic tale of woe in Harrogate.

Among the current transport headaches in the town are:

An ongoing four-way temporary traffic light system where Dragon Road meets Skipton Road.

Continuing work on a Pedestrian Improvement Scheme on Victoria Avenue.

Northern Powergrid utility works at Valley Drive.

Northern Gas Networks utility work at Hookstone Drive.