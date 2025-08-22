Traditional finale of annual Feva arts festival in Knaresborough pulls in more customers than ever

The organisers of this year’s Knaresborough Beer Festival say the annual event was so successful that it sold out of draft beer well before the end.

Organised by Knaresborough Lions, the charity beer festival is the traditional concluding event of the annual arts festival.

Held at Knaresborough House on the High Street, this year's took place during the weekend of August 15-17, attracting big crowds and selling out of draft beer by Sunday afternoon.

Offering a wide range of real ales and ciders, wine, prosecco, lager, soft drinks and snacks, plus BBQ food, Knaresborough Beer Festival ran for three days with a background of live music with acts including The Chorus Crew, The Blarge and Knaresborough Silver Band.

The Lions event coincided with Party in the Park on Saturday in the grounds of Knaresborough House with music from DJ Rory Hoy, Nige Harrison, Ade Payne and The Sarah Collins Band.