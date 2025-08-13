Traditional bank holiday fun coming up for whole family at Pannal Cricket Club in Harrogate

By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Aug 2025, 14:36 BST
Get ready for an action-packed afternoon of family fun, community spirit and colourful chaos as Pannal in Harrogate hosts a fantastic bank holiday treat.

Boasting something for everyone, Pannal Cricket Club’s Family Gala promises to be one of the highlights of the summer.

The highlights of this special day on on Sunday, August 24 will include:

2pm: Crazy Colour Run (£10pp entry).

Pannal Cricket Club’s Family Gala on the bank holiday promises to be one of the highlights of the summer in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
3.30pm: Fun Dog Show.

Plus: Local Stalls & Artisan Market.

Water Balloon Throwing Contest.

Inflatable Fun Zone.

BBQ & Pizza Trucks.

Cake Stall.

Beer, wine and Pimms at The Boundary Bar (fully licensed).

Family Games & Competitions.

Bouncy Castles.

Located at Burn Bridge Lane, Pannal Cricket Club’s Family Gala is proudly sponsored by Intelligent Servers and G.H. Brooks.

To register a place in the Crazy Colour Run, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScgGfXrevxg6tgX8mnRbCrUmzCxtOKt4CJ4qJm1tJ7BA1j2Fg/viewform

Pannal Cricket Club has been playing cricket in and around the village since 1874.

For more information, visit: https://pannal.play-cricket.com/home

