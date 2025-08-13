Traditional bank holiday fun coming up for whole family at Pannal Cricket Club in Harrogate
Boasting something for everyone, Pannal Cricket Club’s Family Gala promises to be one of the highlights of the summer.
The highlights of this special day on on Sunday, August 24 will include:
2pm: Crazy Colour Run (£10pp entry).
3.30pm: Fun Dog Show.
Plus: Local Stalls & Artisan Market.
Water Balloon Throwing Contest.
Inflatable Fun Zone.
BBQ & Pizza Trucks.
Cake Stall.
Beer, wine and Pimms at The Boundary Bar (fully licensed).
Family Games & Competitions.
Bouncy Castles.
Located at Burn Bridge Lane, Pannal Cricket Club’s Family Gala is proudly sponsored by Intelligent Servers and G.H. Brooks.
To register a place in the Crazy Colour Run, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScgGfXrevxg6tgX8mnRbCrUmzCxtOKt4CJ4qJm1tJ7BA1j2Fg/viewform
Pannal Cricket Club has been playing cricket in and around the village since 1874.
For more information, visit: https://pannal.play-cricket.com/home