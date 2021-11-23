Toy appeal to help needy children

Knaresborough Rotary, working with the Salvation Army and Social Services, are hoping to repeat the success of last year’s appeal which gained over 200 items, despite the pandemic.

Rotary project leader for 2020, David Kaye said: “Donations came from various sources, too many to mention.

“The response was absolutely superb and we were most grateful to all who donated in the true spirit of Christmas.”

Last year’s donations included including soft toys, games and brand new footwear which were distributed to families who would not be able to afford presents for their children.

Knaresborough Rotary are hoping that success can be repeated this year and gave instructions of how to donate.

The 2021 project Leader Rotarian Deborah Wilson said: “Toys and other gifts can be left at Gracious Street Methodist Church in Knaresborough, whose Sunday morning service on December 5 will be a Gift Service.”

Alternatively Knaresborough Rotary can be contacted at [email protected]

Anyone who would like to join Knaresborough Rotary should go to the website and fill in a form.