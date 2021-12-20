Townsperson of the year at the double
After facing the unenviable task of selecting a Wetherby townsperson of the year, judges have selected two.
Community stalwarts Rob Gray and Aileen Dunlop have been announced as joint winners of the award for 2022.
Lions President Tim Ritson said: “Last year’s townsperson Norma Horrington, Town Mayor Neil O’Byrne and myself were given an impossible task when presented with the shortlist of this year’s nominees for Townsperson of the Year 2022.
“Wetherby should be justifiably very proud of having so many public spirited residents and the selection committee faced such a dilemma that ultimately only thinking outside the box and coffee would create a solution.”
Rob Gray was chosen for serving the town for many years on the Weir Committee, organising the popular bandstand concerts and managing Wetherby Runners 10k race.
“All these contribute to making the area a happy and relaxing place to live in stressful times when mental health can be a real concern,” said Tim.
He added of the second winner: “Aileen Dunlop has selflessly donated her time and energy to organising the volunteers at the Covid vaccination clinic - turning up relentlessly to make sure everyone was happy and confident in their role.
“In addition to helping the volunteers she was always cheerful, compassionate and totally committed to reassuring those attending the clinic for vaccination if they were nervous or unsure about anything.”