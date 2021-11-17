Town’s tribute on Armistice Day as guests lay wreaths

Deputy Lieutenant Countess Peel, representing the Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and Her Majesty the Queen, laid the first wreath on Armistice Day at the town’s war memorial.

Town Mayor Councillor Mike Holt said: “It was an honour to host Countess Peel DL in the Memorial Hall after the ceremony that day.

“Countess Peel’s grandfather was Sir Winston Churchill and she shared with us some fascinating memories of growing up at Chartwell.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the Memorial Hall team and Folk Finders for putting on such a splendid reception for our Towns guests, and I am delighted that Countess Peel enjoyed her time in Pateley Bridge. ”

He added: “I am proud that Pateley Bridge hold the wreath laying service on the actual day, and it is always a tremendously emotional event.

“The service was, as always led by representatives from The Church in the Dale, and 30 wreaths were laid around the war memorial in the Pateley Bridge recreation park.”

Wreaths were laid by representatives of the armed services and the emergency services but also by local groups and organisations.