Town's strategies to boost businesses will be in spotlight at Harrogate Chamber of Commerce AGM

The forthcoming AGM of Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce will hear how local businesses can benefit from new efforts to promote the town as a “thriving destination for both business and leisure is paramount”.

Taking place at The Crown Hotel on Monday, May 12 from 5.30pm, the event will start with the Chamber's AGM, providing members with an update from President Phill Holdsworth and the team on the work undertaken to support and promote Harrogate businesses across the region.

Following the AGM, representatives from Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) will deliver a briefing outlining the current and future strategies aimed at promoting Harrogate far and wide.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into how these promotional efforts are being implemented and, crucially, how their own businesses can become involved to leverage these opportunities.

Helping to shape Harrogate's future - Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce (HDCC) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) followed by an important briefing from Visit North Yorkshire and Harrogate BID on Monday, May 12. (Picture contributed)

"Promoting Harrogate as a thriving destination for both business and leisure is paramount," said Phill Holdsworth, Chamber President

"This meeting provides a vital opportunity for our members to understand the collaborative efforts under way and to explore how they can actively contribute to and benefit from these initiatives."

The voice of business across the Harrogate District since 1896, Harrogate District Chamber of Commerce is committed to promoting the success of its members and the wider local community.

The meeting is open to both Chamber members and first-time visitors, with the AGM commencing at 6.15pm following an initial period of open networking and refreshments from 5.30pm.

All attendees must register a place in advance: https://www.harrogatechamber.co.uk/events