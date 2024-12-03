Town's MP backs 'vital role' of community pharmacy in Pateley Bridge during recent visit
Sir Julian Smith KCB CBE, MP for Skipton and Ripon, made the comments after visiting Pateley Bridge Pharmacy to find out more about how they support the local community including the new Pharmacy First programme.
The visit was organised by Community Pharmacy North Yorkshire to showcase the wide range of services pharmacies provide.
Mr Smith said: “The pharmacy is an important part of Pateley Bridge’s vibrant High Street and provides many vital services to residents who may otherwise have to travel a long distance
“Following my visit, I wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to highlight concerns the pharmacy raised with me.
"This included ensuring sufficient funding is available for them to continue to play their crucial role in communities across Skipton and Ripon.”
Part of the aim of Pharmacy First is to free up pressure on GPs by allowing pharmacies to treat sinusitis, shingles and infected insect bites, among other conditions.
The service builds on the NHS Community Pharmacist Consultation Service which has run since October 2019.
The expanded new Pharmacy First service was launched in January 2024 and adds to the existing consultation service, enabling community pharmacies to contribute their expertise to the NHS.
Located at 25 High Street, Pateley Bridge, Pateley Bridge Pharmacy is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 6pm, closed early at 5pm Saturdays.