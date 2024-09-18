Town's four 'most crucial' issues highlighted by Harrogate Town Plan Forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new group launched in Harrogate to “protect and enhance the great things about the town” is highlighting the four biggest issues it aims to tackle.

Concerned over what is says is a “planning void” left by the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council and the lack of a local body to protects the town's heritage assets, The Harrogate Town Plan Forum is committed to crafting a statutory Neighbourhood Plan to guide a proposed new Harrogate Town Council.

As part of that lengthy process, a recent meeting of members identified four subjects which reflected the highest level of interest.

That, in turn, led to the creation of four sub groups to discuss issues affecting Harrogate:

Harrogate Town Plan Forum is concerned over what is says is the lack of a local body to protects the town's heritage assets such as the Royal Baths. (Picture contributed)

Zero carbon aspirations Spa heritage

Transportation

Retail/business/town centre

Harrogate Town Plan Forum Secretary Paul Hatherley said this was only a start, not the final destination.

"It was apparent that many issues were identified very quickly and the topic subjects will need to be refined and increased in number to properly move forward with the required evidence gathering for a Neighbourhood Plan.

"But there will, of course, be many more ideas over the coming months."

Inspired by members of Harrogate Civic Society and Zero Carbon Harrogate, the first meetings took place in 2023 on the road to a Neighbourhood Plan shortly after North Yorkshire Council became a unitary authority for the whole county.

The Harrogate Town Plan Forum is a wide-ranging body which has previously engaged with a long list of civic organisations, charities, arts and business interests for their views.

To name just a smattering of the groups on that list:

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID), Harrogate and District Chamber of Commerce Harrogate Residents Association, Harlow and Pannal Ash Residents Association, Knox Community Conservation Group, Bilton Community Centre, Red Kite Learning Trust, Knox Valley Residents, the Stray Defence Association, Friends of Valley Gardens, Harrogate & District Community Action, Harrogate Theatre, Long Lands Common, Harrogate Town Association Football Club, Disability Action Yorkshire, Harrogate in Bloom, Harrogate Hospital Radio, Saint Michael's Hospice, Bettys and Taylors and more.

Harrogate Town Plan Forum intends to launch a website at www.harrogatetownplanforum.org