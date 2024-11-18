Town’s brand new electric buses start today in Harrogate after multi-million pound investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new fleet of zero emission buses has hit the road today on Harrogate’s busiest route.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The all-electric buses join Harrogate Bus Company’s existing eight Harrogate Electrics-branded Volvo 7900E electric vehicles, the first of their kind in Britain when they were successfully launched into service in summer 2018 on routes 2, 3 and 6 serving Bilton, Jennyfield, Pannal Ash and Beckwith Knowle.

In total 20 new Mercedes-Benz E-Citaro all-electric single deck buses are entering service on route 1 between Harrogate and Knaresborough, route 7 linking Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds, and the rural route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working with Mercedes technology and manufactured predominantly in the UK, the new buses take what was already a high quality experience for bus passengers, compared to the rest of the UK, to a whole new level.

A new fleet of zero emission buses has hit the road today on Harrogate’s busiest route. (Picture contributed)

As well as ushering in cleaner air for Harrogate, the new buses offer improved features for passengers, including

Fully accessible with hearing loops and clearer journey info screens, including facing the wheelchair/buggy zones. Comfy seats.

Full climate control and air conditioning.

Free WiFi and USB power as standard.

The launch of all-electric buses on the number 1 route follows the introduction in June of the first of 19 new Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV double deckers destined for the bus operator’s flagship route, the 36 linking Harrogate with Leeds and Ripon.

Orders worth £21 million were first placed in autumn 2023 for 39 new electric buses, as well as re-equipping its Starbeck depot for electric buses.