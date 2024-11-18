Town’s brand new electric buses start today in Harrogate after multi-million pound investment
The all-electric buses join Harrogate Bus Company’s existing eight Harrogate Electrics-branded Volvo 7900E electric vehicles, the first of their kind in Britain when they were successfully launched into service in summer 2018 on routes 2, 3 and 6 serving Bilton, Jennyfield, Pannal Ash and Beckwith Knowle.
In total 20 new Mercedes-Benz E-Citaro all-electric single deck buses are entering service on route 1 between Harrogate and Knaresborough, route 7 linking Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds, and the rural route 24 between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge.
Working with Mercedes technology and manufactured predominantly in the UK, the new buses take what was already a high quality experience for bus passengers, compared to the rest of the UK, to a whole new level.
As well as ushering in cleaner air for Harrogate, the new buses offer improved features for passengers, including
Fully accessible with hearing loops and clearer journey info screens, including facing the wheelchair/buggy zones. Comfy seats.
Full climate control and air conditioning.
Free WiFi and USB power as standard.
The launch of all-electric buses on the number 1 route follows the introduction in June of the first of 19 new Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV double deckers destined for the bus operator’s flagship route, the 36 linking Harrogate with Leeds and Ripon.
Orders worth £21 million were first placed in autumn 2023 for 39 new electric buses, as well as re-equipping its Starbeck depot for electric buses.