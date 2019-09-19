Town’s packed programme coincides with UCI event

Knaresborough is planning two weekends of celebrations during a world cycling event – including a Party in the Castle, talks at the cave of a 13th century hermit, a “fake festival”, film screenings and plethora of other entertainment.

The town will be showcasing its heritage and community spirit during the two weekends of the UCI Road World Championships, which is returning to the UK for the first time since 1982.

The cycling event is expected to attract a television audience of more than 250 million viewers.

The celebrations begin on Saturday, September 21, when the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International takes place.

The riders will start from three different locations along the same route, which all pass through Knaresborough and finish in Harrogate.

The paracyclists are due to pass through the town’s High Street between 2pm and 4pm and Knaresborough Chamber of Trade has organised a day of entertainment to welcome the race. The following weekend Knaresborough Autumnfest will take place.

Bill Taylor, secretary of Knaresborough Chamber of Trade said: “This is set to be a great celebration with something for everyone. We have planned the event with accessibility in mind to ensure it’s a fully inclusive celebration and welcomes both disabled and able-bodied visitors.”

North Yorkshire County Council, one of the major partners of event organisers Yorkshire 2019, has published details of the road closures which will be taking place in Knaresborough and elsewhere in the county at; https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/uci