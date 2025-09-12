Town centre bars to take part in fantastic Harrogate Music Weekender 2025

The programme has been revealed for the forthcoming Harrogate music weekend featuring the newest party game craze.

The return of Harrogate Music Weekender next month will see a series live events held by Harrogate BID to support the town’s hospitality sector at a range of venues including the Blues Bar, The Four Leaf and Starling Café & Bar.

Running from Friday, October 10 to Sunday, October 12, Harrogate Music Weekender 2025 will present a range of live music events, performances and showcases across the town centre.

One major highlight will be Singo Bingo, a fun new game based on music instead of numbers which has gone viral across the country.

Hosted at The Crown Hotel, the event will take over one of the hotel’s function rooms on Friday, October 10.

Tickets for what is sure to be a sold-out event are now on sale, including a drink, from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/harrogate-bid/t-zzeqdq

Bethany Allen, Harrogate BID’s Operations and Projects Executive, said: “We’re excited to announce that Singo Bingo is coming back for 2025, following fantastic feedback in previous years.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase Harrogate’s hospitality sector for local people and visitors.

“We’ve already had a series of venues signing up, so be sure to get involved.”

In 2024, more than 15 venues hosted events, with Harrogate BID hopeful of exceeding that total this year.

Harrogate BID is providing match-funding to venues introducing a new or additional event or service to its usual offering during Harrogate Music Weekender 2025, subject to terms and conditions.

Any venues that would like to sign up for the Harrogate Music Weekender 2025 should email the BID team on [email protected]

The full line-up for across the weekend is set to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Funded for, and by businesses, in a dedicated central area of Harrogate, Harrogate Business Improvement District was launched in 2019 and is committed to improving the area in which those businesses trade within.

A not-for-profit organisation, Harrogate BID won a successful ballot which saw its second term begin in January 2024 for a further five years.

For more information, visit: www.harrogatebid.co.uk