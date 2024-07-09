Total of 5,000 people attend the third Ripon Theatre Festival as culture takes over city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 5,000 people attended events at this year’s Ripon Theatre Festival.

The weekend saw free family entertainment over two days conclude six days of theatre in multiple venues across the city.

Run by The Ripon City Festival Trust with the aim of providing high-quality cultural opportunities for all, bringing people together and creating a buzz in the city, the programme included nearly 100 events of every description possible.

From digital theatre viewed through a VR headset to open-air family theatre in multiple locations, a huge variety of different venues and locations hosted drama, puppetry, circus, comedy, poetry and more.

Ticketed events were busier than ever with shows at the Ripon Arts Hub at capacity almost every night.

Barrie Rutter OBE performed to a packed house in Ripon Cathedral with his hugely popular Shakespeare’s Royals and the immersive installation Monoliths from Pilot Theatre which ran all week in the Cathedral intrigued and delighted a constant stream of participants.

Pop-Up shows in unique locations including The Storehouse Bar, Ripon Library, Ripon Cathedral, The Ripon Inn and Valentino’s Ristorante enabled local organisations and businesses to partner in the fun and bring new visitors to their venues.

On Sunday Ripon Spa Gardens and the Little Bird Artisan Market saw back-to-back entertainment from puppet and theatre companies, walkabout acts and street performers and community groups.