Total of 15,000 pints to be served as Harrogate Beer Festival is launched this weekend

Taking place on Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9 at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival promises a weekend of the best of local brews, music, and community spirit.

Harrogate Beer Festival: Essential Guide

The drinks:

Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival will take place for two days at the Crown Hotel. (Picture contributed)

More than 40 cask ales and 10 kegged beers from celebrated local breweries such as Black Sheep and Daleside will be available, as well as local artisan gin producer Whittaker's Gin and a selection of wine and prosecco.

Total number of pints served:

15,000 pints.

The entertainment:

There will be live music from popular local bands, including The Directors, and beats from the award-winning DJ Mark Green.

Will the rugby be on:

Six Nations fans will be catered to, as the event will be showing the Italy vs Scotland and England vs Ireland matches live on the big screen on Saturday.

Food:

There will be food.

What charities does the event donate to:

The festival supports several local charities, including Martin House Children's Hospice, Samaritans of Harrogate and District, Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP), and Harrogate International Festivals.

Opening times:

Friday, March 8: Sponsors Only 13.30-23.00.

Friday, March 8: Sponsors/Public 19.00-23.00.

Saturday, March 9: Sponsors/Public 13.30-23.00.

Ticket information: Prepaid entry starts from £20, with unlimited wristbands available from £50 for the Friday and £70 for the Saturday session, offering all-you-can-drink access to the festival's wide selection of beverages.