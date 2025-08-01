Total of 11,000 visitors expected at major Yorkshire agricultural show this weekend near Wetherby

It’s the countdown to one of Yorkshire’s biggest agricultural shows taking place near Wetherby this week after a year’s break.

Tockwith Show, which was first held back in the 1940s, now attracts around 11,000 visitors to the day-long event.

More than 70 volunteers have been working on creating the 2025 show, and the show chair Georgina Watson says without their help the event wouldn’t be possible.

“A huge amount of work goes into the show, and Sunday will see the culmination of months of planning and discussion.

"It’s always exciting in the run-up to the show to see the field taking shape with the marquees going up, the animal pens being created and the main arena being set out."

For a third year the main sponsor for the 2025 Show will be Joywyns Pet and Country store, which was formerly known as Discount Foods and is based just outside Wetherby.

The company’s owner, Jo Sutton, has also been chosen as this year’s show president having competed in the pony class as a 12-year-old

Although this year’s show will include a range of familiar farm animals including cattle, pigs, sheep, horses and goats, visitors will be able to enjoy some more exotic animal displays including camel racing and giant tortoises.

On Sunday there will be a schedule of nearly 300 classes ranging from haybales to horses, cakes to classic cars and poetry to pigs, offering more than six thousand pounds in prize money.

But the show has a serious role beyond the competition or the enjoyment.

“We want to showcase how and why agriculture is such an important part of this region’s economy and heritage," said Georgina.

"Tockwith Show is a chance for everyone to see for themselves just how much our farmers impact our daily lives.”

This year the main theme of the show relates to cows with the opportunity to see some rare breeds and shine a light on the work of fabulous dairy and bovine farmers.

As a registered charity, the show is to provide educational experiences for children with under 12s are allowed in free..