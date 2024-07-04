Top UK award for Harrogate business couple who are 'passionate about supporting our local community'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Harrogate couple who originally set up a small independent sausage firm which has evolved into a leading UK brand have won a top business award.

Andrew and Debbie Keeble, who founded The Harrogate Sausage Company, began HECK! Food’s journey to national success from their headquarters in Bedale in North Yorkshire with the help of their family a decade ago.

From modest beginnings, HECK! brands are now sold throughout the UK in Tesco, ASDA, Morrisons, Booths, Waitrose and more.

As a family and friends-run business which was launched in 2013, community has always been at the heart of HECK! for Andrew and Debbie.

Great British Business and Community Awards - North Yorkshire firm HECK!’s co-founders Becky and Guy Keeble receiving the Business of the Year Award from judge Paul Day. (Picture contributed)

Back in May, HECK! launched its Community Fund, aimed at recognising and supporting individuals and smaller organisations making a real difference in their communities.

Its efforts were rewarded recently at a national level when the Bedale-based food firm won the top award at this year’s Great British Business and Community Awards.

The awards recognise businesses, charities and individuals which have made an outstanding contribution across the UK to support the community.

Speaking afterwards, Jamie Keeble said: "We were delighted to win the award as it specifically talked about our work with the local community.

"Since we launched 11 years ago, we’ve been working to support local causes in the parishes close to our HQ.

“The HECK! Community Fund embodies our commitment to giving back, whether that’s financial support, volunteering our team’s time or helping community events with product and prize donations.”

Charities and organisations who have received support from its Community Fund so far include: Men in Sheds group, Harrogate Male Voice Choir, Northallerton Fundraising Committee for Macmillan, The Christmas Festival in Bedale, Partners in Dementia Ltd and many more.

HECK! also holds regular community events, including Souper Fridays where the team helps serve soup in the local village, the company’s monthly free community lunches where people can come and eat, socialise and make friends, as well a host of other seasonal events that are free for local people to enjoy.