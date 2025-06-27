Top Ten reasons why Ripon Theatre Festival is worth a visit this week

Ripon Theatre Festival is returning across the historic city this week with the promise of being bigger, bolder and more entertaining than ever.

Running from July 1-6 in its fourth edition, Ripon Theatre Festival has been credited with bringing a fresh feeling to the historic city each summer with an incredibly varied feast of entertainment and an on-the-doorstep approach.

The breadth and the community inclusivity of this stunning event is a triumph in itself.

Top Ten Reasons Why Ripon Theatre Festival is worth a visit

Ripon Theatre Festival has been credited with bringing a new buzz to the historic city each summer with an incredibly varied feast of entertainment and fun. (Picture contributed)

Something for everyone

From classic theatre, cutting-edge new writing, comedy, and family-friendly fun, there’s a packed programme for all ages and tastes.

The best of British touring theatre

Performances from top-quality touring companies, including festival favourites Illyria bringing The Wind in the Willows to life in the leafy setting of Ripon Races.

Unforgettable outdoor experiences From Breadcrumbs, Hansel & Gretel with a difference from Leeds-based Wrongsemble, to open-air Shakespeare at the historic Old Deanery gardens, Ripon becomes the stage for magical performances.

Buzzing city vibe

Ripon will be alive and welcoming with street performers from across the UK, pop-up stages, and 25 local groups showcasing their talents.

Opportunities to get involved

From storytelling workshops and community art installations to the chance to try out Flamenco or join in circus skills, there are plenty of ways for all ages to participate.

World-class storytelling International Storyteller in Residence, Peter Chand, will bring tales inspired by his British Punjabi heritage to the atmospheric Leper Chapel.

Free family entertainment Two of the days are packed with free performances and activities while Spa Gardens are turned into a Family Theatre zone for Festival Sunday.

Eat, drink and shop

Ripon’s independent city’s cafés, restaurants and shops are joining the celebration with offers for ticketholders.

Bringing theatre to everyone

The festival’s outreach programme ensures that care homes and community spaces are part of the action.

Spoilt for Choice on Opening Night

The festival kicks off on Tuesday, July 1 with stand-up from rising comedy favourite Larry Dean or visit Ripon Cathedral for gripping one-man theatre at The Beloved Son.