Top philosopher to appear at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival with positive message in era of extremes

This may not be the best of times to be a philosopher but one of Britain’s greatest is coming to Harrogate with a message of hope.

In a world of extreme division, Professor AC Grayling will be talking about his new book Discriminations: Achieving Peace in the Culture Wars at the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

Speaking at the Crown Hotel on Thursday, October 9 at 8.30pm, the founder and Principal of the New College of the Humanities at Northeastern University, London will attempt to show what lies beneath the froth and fury and how to navigate towards a better future.

"Cancel culture is a case of a bad own goal,” said Grayling who boasts Yorkshire roots and is a fan of Harrogate’s civilised nature.

"In claiming the right to a fairer place in society, you have to afford everyone else their rights, too.

"We are being pushed into only looking at the extreme things people say or do.

"But, if you dig below all the hyperbole, you will find it is the same struggle that has been fought since the Second World War, the fight for greater social justice and equality.”

As influenced as much by ancient Greece as modern philosophy, the popular author and thinker is not only a humanist and an atheist but also an optimist.

"It’s about doing what is right but the closer society gets to that, the more angry the reaction.

"In the long pulse of history, things have improved inch by inch.”