Raworth Harrogate Literature Festival highlight - A literary lunch with Susie Dent of Channel 4's Countdown on Friday, October 23.

Staged by Harrogate International Festivals, this year's festival is truly a milestone year as it marks the tenth anniversary of Raworths sponsorship.

Taking place from October 20-23, the festival boasts 23 well-known names appearing on person on the Raworths stage at the Crown Hotel.

“We have a stunning collection of guest speakers for the special tenth anniversary Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival,” said Sharon Canavar, chief executive of Harrogate International Festivals which produces and curates the event,

“Over the years, this four-day event has grown in stature and importance, and has rightly claimed its place as one of the country’s leading literature festivals.

"We are really looking forward to our guest writers to Harrogate for what will be a very memorable, enjoyable and stimulating four days.”

A celebration of great writing in a hospitable atmosphere, Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival has been picked out as “one of the UK’s best Literary Festivals” by Harpers Bazaar and “one of the top three literary festivals in the UK” by the Guardian.

First launched in 2012 by Harrogate International Festivals, its sponsors Raworths Solicitors have played a key part in the event's success.

Simon Morris from Raworths solicitors of Harrogate said: “This is one of the premier literary festivals in the UK, and we are delighted once again to have our name associated with this wonderful four-day celebration of books and writing."

