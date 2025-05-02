Top Harrogate legal firm's new award win puts them in the top 15%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading Harrogate legal firm says “our people are our greatest asset” after striking gold with Investors in People award recognition.

Harrogate-based Raworths has retained its prestigious Investors in People (IIP) ‘We invest in people’ Gold accreditation, putting the firm in the top 15% of similar-sized legal firms to achieve this internationally-recognised benchmark for people management.

The respected firm, which was first awarded ‘Gold’ status in 2021, has secured the accreditation for a further three years, reinforcing its commitment to creating a supportive environment where its 70-strong team can grow and thrive.

Raworths, which provides integrated commercial and private client services to businesses and individuals, is dedicated to delivering exceptional legal expertise and puts both its clients and its people at the heart of everything.

Raworths’ HR Manager Lisa Robinson and Managing Partner Simon Morris pictured after the Harrogate-based legal firm retained its Investors in People (IIP) Gold award. (Picture contributed)

Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths, said “Our people are our greatest asset, and we constantly strive to create a workplace that is supportive, nurturing and dynamic at every level.

"Our team is supported to achieve both career development and work-life balance, and this, alongside an inclusive, collaborative environment, is what makes Raworths such a great place to work.”

The Investors in People 'Gold' standard highlights organisations that demonstrate a proven commitment to delivering a positive and nurturing work environment for their people.

To secure the accreditation, businesses undergo a rigorous assessment of their practices, policies, leadership and strategy – conducted by IIP’s independent assessors combined with feedback from employees.

Lisa Robinson, HR Manager at Raworths, said: “Continuing to invest in our people is a key growth strategy, and we’re looking to recruit more talented legal experts to join our team and start the next chapter of their career as part of one of the top legal firms in the North.”

Raworths is seeking talented solicitors to join its award-winning Trusts, Wills and Estates (TWE) team, named ‘Out of London Practice of the Year’ at the national Chambers High Net Worth Awards 2024.

It also in the process of growing Employment, Commercial Property and Corporate and Commercial teams, all of which are named in Chambers UK and Legal 500, leading guides to the legal professional.