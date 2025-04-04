Top Harrogate legal firm appoints new Partner who played key role in BBC stalker court case

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A lawyer who acted for a BBC presenter after she was targeted by a stalker has been appointed as a new Partner at McCormicks of Harrogate.

Iain Jenkins, head of Employment Law, becomes the latest Partner in the firm. Iain, who joined McCormicks in 2019, recently acted for former BBC presenter Liz Green to achieve an apology and settlement from the BBC after she was targeted by former BBC Radio Leeds presenter Alex Bellfield over a period of years.

Belfield was jailed for five years and 26 weeks in 2022 for his campaign of stalking, including of the presenter Jeremy Vine.

Mr Jenkins is an experienced lawyer with a depth of experience and expertise in all areas of contentious and non-contentious employment law, HR issues and data protection, advising businesses across a range of sectors including sport, technology, manufacturing, financial services, recruitment, transport and logistics and health and social care.

Lawyer Iain Jenkins has been appointed a new Partner at McCormicks of Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

He is a CEDR-accredited mediator and an accredited workplace mediator.

Senior Partner Peter McCormick said: “We are delighted to welcome Iain as a Partner. He has worked hard for his clients and the firm, and he deserves this recognition.”

Iain Jenkins said: “It is a pleasure to be part of McCormicks, a practice with a strong reputation, great work and great colleagues.”

Mr Jenksins is also a Trustee of both Harrogate International Festivals and Harrogate Town AFC’s Community Foundation.

Founded in 2010, McCormicks is an award-winning law firm whose headquarters are located at Wharfedale House, East Parade, Harrogate.