Top Harrogate hotel is to launch luxurious new woodland spa 'hidden in woodland' with outdoors bathing

Rudding Park has already built a national reputation for its award-winning spa but its new Woodland Spring Bathing experience promises to take that to another level.

Hidden in woodland on this stylish resort’s grounds are two private fresh water tubs so guests can relax and soak, immersed in the surrounding landscape and reconnect with nature.

The personal host will also be on hand to serve Champagne, cocktails, or a refreshing beer as guests relax.

Back to nature - Guests applying a Moorish Mud Mask while enjoying outdoors bathing at Rudding Park's new woodland spa in Harrogate.

The new venture is a clear reflection of Rudding Park’s commitment to helping restore Harrogate’s spa heritage.

The AA 4 Star hotel has been nominated for an award at this year’s World Spa Awards in the England's Best Country House Hotel Spa 2023 category.

Its state-of-the-art spa even uses water from the grounds at Rudding Park.

Sarah Johnson, Head of Spa, said: “The popularity of embracing the outdoors to boost wellbeing shows no sign of slowing down.

A luxurious touch of wellbeing and health at Rudding Park's new woodland spa in Harrogate.

"We understand wellbeing means different things to different people and the addition of Woodland Spring Bathing offers something for everyone.

"Whether you want to reconnect with nature, invest in your health by boosting your magnesium levels or simply have a fun shared experience with friends or family whilst sipping on a refreshing drink, it is your choice."

Rich in magnesium, which can help alleviate aches and pains, lower stress levels, increase bloody flow and circulation, calcium and sodium; the water from the Rudding Park aquifer, has no added chemicals, and no chlorine.

It’s rated to be the freshest, purist water and with sustainability in mind; the water is maintained at a constant temperature using excess heat from the Rudding Park energy centre.

A privately-owned luxury resort, Rudding Park has 90 bedrooms and suites, a spa, two restaurants and a kitchen garden, private cinema, two golf courses and conference and events space.

Set in 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland, Rudding Park has been hailed as one of Harrogate’s most beautiful hotels.