Harrogate has reacted to the biggest dance music festival ever seen on the Stray.

Saturday’s Love to Be festival saw thousands of clubbers take over the parkland to party to international superstar DJs on the grassy parkland.

Although the classic sounds of House music and Ibiza could be heard as far away as the top end of Starbeck on Saturday night, the event was so popular it is likely to be repeated in Harrogate in 2025.

With the large crowd of clubbers revelling in appearances by legends such as Roger Sanchez, Tony Walker, the owner and managing director of Love To Be, a famous DJ and producer in his own right, said it had been an incredible success.

Saturday’s Love to Be dance music festival on Harrogate's Stray was so popular it is likely to return in 2025. (Picture contributed)

"It was amazing to see thousands of happy faces join us for our first festival,” he posted.

"From start to finish the vibe was amazing to see so many happy faces, jumping to the music.

"We found out one thing…Harrogate knows how to party hard!”

The weekend’s festival on the Stray near Oatlands Drive in Harrogate was part of the milestone celebrations for Love to be’s 30th anniversary.

The seminal club night and record label was one of the cornerstones of early UK House music.

Fans posed for selfie photographs with British music royalty Bez of Happy Mondays, who did an Acid House set.

Tony Walker said a return was on the cards.

"We’ve taken our 30th anniversary around the globe this year with some huge parties but this one was very very special

"We can’t wait to bring some more of the best global dance music talent to Harrogate in 2025.”

One of the DJs who performed, Tom Wainwright, reacted by saying: “Just played at the Love to Be festival in Harrogate and it went dead well."

Renowned Harrogate DJ Trev, said it has been an impressive event.

"I can't imagine the work that went into it but it’s been absolutely fantastic to see an event like this in Harrogate, to see The Stay getting used for these kinds of things, and to see so many people having a great time.”