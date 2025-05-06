Top comedians join the line-up for 15th year of North Yorkshire's famous music festival and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire’s famed forward thinking and family-friendly music festival has announced more programme details for this year’s extra special celebration marking the independent event’s 15th anniversary edition.

Leading the latest line-up announcement for this year’s Deer Shed Festival at Baldersby Park near Thirsk is the Big Top bill with Hull’s own Lucy Beaumont joining previously announced headliner US improv icon Reggie Watts along with 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer winner Frankie Monroe, festival fan favourites John Shuttleworth, Scummy Mummies and many more.

Also announced for the Big Top today are the likes of Jazz Emu and his not-so-humble comedy music stylings; hilarious New York-born and London-based queer comic Abigoliah Schamaun; Irish-Iranian Teessider and ITV’s Show Me The Funny winner Patrick Monahan and more.

Running from July 25-28, alongside the Big Top, Deer Shed have announced even more music for this special anniversary edition with the likes of beloved singer/songwriter and Scottish Album of the Year Award-winner Kathryn Joseph, acclaimed US alt-folk musician Sam Amidon and bracing, issues-based noise-rock collective Benefits leading this latest addition to an already stellar line up of legends including Kae Tempest, Wunderhorse, Hamish Hawk and Idlewild as well as exciting new artists like Divorce and Maruja.

Top comedian Lucy Beaumont is joining the bill of this year's Deer Shed Festival in North Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

Elsewhere, the literary line up welcomes poet and children’s author Olivia Mulligan for a reading of her latest book Reggie From The Hedgie plus an inspiring series of readings, talks and workshops in collaboration with Leeds Trinity University and graduates from their MA in Creative Writing.