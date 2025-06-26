Top British food award for Yorkshire family brand that is legendary in traditional butchers

A family-run business near Harrogate says it “couldn’t be prouder to represent Yorkshire food innovation on the national stage” after winning a UK award.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Husband and wife team Laura and Nick Voakes, who run Voakes Free From at Whixley, said they were proud to take home a top prize at the 2025 Free From Food Awards in London.

Specialising in gluten-free pies and pastries, handmade using pork from pigs reared on their own family farm, the couple won Product of the Year for their gluten-free Traditional Pork Scotch Egg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The passion and quality behind Voakes Pies runs through everything we do at Voakes Free From,” they said.

Award-winning Yorkshire husband and wife team Laura and Nick Voakes of Voakes Free From. (Picture contributed)

"This recognition follows our ongoing success as a three-time Best Micro Brand of the Year.

"We couldn’t be prouder to represent Yorkshire food innovation on the national stage.”

Gluten free is something very personal to the couple as Laura was diagnosed with coeliac disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Launched in 2012, Voakes Free From is the gluten-free sister company of the legendary Voakes Pies, founded 60 years ago by Nick’s father Andrew Voakes.

Produced from the family's stock of pigs which are bred exclusively at Whixley Grange Farm, Voakes Pies are legendary among pie aficiandos in traditional family butchers across Yorkshire.

Voakes Free From also scooped up a string of gold and silver awards across multiple categories in the Free From Food Awards, competing alongside big-name brands like Tesco, M&S, Schär and Nomo.

More about Voakes Free From at: www.voakesfreefrom.co.uk

More Free From Food Award at: www.freefromfoodawards.co.uk.