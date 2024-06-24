Top British award for family firm in Harrogate district that’s a legendary name in pork pies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sister company of a family-run business in the Harrogate district that’s a legendary name in pork pies is celebrating its own gluten-free success with a string of national awards.

Voakes Free From was established 12 years ago by Nick and Laura Voakes, the son and daughter-in-law of Andrew Voakes of Voakes Pies fame after Laura was diagnosed with Coeliac’s Disease.

This meant that Laura would never be able to eat a Voakes Pie again.

But an answer was at hand – to produce delicious gluten-free pies and pastries using pork from pigs reared from the family farm with a flavour as close to the original Voakes Pies as possible..

Flying the flag for Whixley, Harrogate and Yorkshire - Voakes Free From was established 12 years ago by Nick & Laura Voakes, the son and daughter-in-law of Andrew Voakes (of Voakes Pies) after Laura was diagnosed with Coeliac’s Disease. (Picture contributed)

Located 12 miles from Harrogate, Whixley Grange Farm is owned by the Voakes family who have farmed in North Yorkshire for more than 60 years and hold an exemplary record for animal husbandry which still continues today.

Over the decades, Andrew Voakes has won multiple awards for being Yorkshire Supreme Champion Pie Maker.

Maintaining the high standards the family has set, Nick and Laura Voakes have followed in his footsteps to become national champions.

The annual Free From Food Awards in London saw Voakes Free From, as the company is known, up against much bigger companies, including M&S, Tesco, Birdseye, Nomo and Schär.

But the independent Whixley business did the family proud, winning multiple accolades.

Voakes Free Form received gold, silver and bronze awards in eight different categories, including being named Best Micro Brand of the Year for the third consecutive year.

Laura Voakes said: "As a North Yorkshire business dedicated to food inclusivity, this achievement means so much to us, especially as we were up against some major brands.

"Our gluten free products are made using the same finest quality pork and meat that Voakes Pies are renowned for, to bring customers the taste they love, without the gluten.

The production unit for Voakes Free From is purpose-built, providing a quality-controlled environment.

It is also a dedicated gluten and wheat free environment.

The latest new Voakes Free From vegetarian range includes four vegan-friendly products.