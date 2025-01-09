Top actor stars in Harrogate firm's new Yorkshire Tea advert launched on ITV's Coronation Street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Millions of viewers of Coronation Street were treated to a screening of Taylors of Harrogate’s new advert for Yorkshire Tea.

Pride of place during the break on ITV's iconic soap went to the hilarious new advert which saw Sarah Lancashire CBE of Happy Valley and Last Tango In Halifax fame become is the latest star to join the Yorkshire Tea team in the Harrogate firm’s long-running series of TV adverts and fulfil a job that only they can do.

One of Britain’s best loved actors, Sarah brings her super sleuth skills to the kind of kitchen sink drama that unfolds in offices across the UK everyday - who stole Pat’s biscuits?

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Sir Patrick Stewart, Sean Bean, the Brownlee Brothers and the Kaiser Chiefs in previous Yorkshire Tea adverts, Sarah is Head of Security at the company’s Harrogate headquarters.

When staff member Pat discovers her biscuits have gone walkabout in the office, it falls to the no-nonsense Head of Security to seek out the culprit.

Enter Sarah, whose skilful interrogation techniques quickly have colleagues crumbling – thus illustrating how the UK’s No 1 brew does things ‘proper’ and only employs the best.

The advert was filmed in Yorkshire Tea’s hometown of Harrogate with employees from the business making an appearance, too.

Sarah Lancashire said: "I am thrilled to join the Yorkshire Tea family and spearhead the investigation of who stole Pat’s biscuits!

"I cannot say who the guilty party is but they were a worthy adversary.

“Watch the advert to find out the culprit”.

Lucy Hoyle, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea, said: “We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope everyone loves it as much as we do.

"Here at Yorkshire Tea, properness is our number one priority and so when the biscuits went missing, we knew Sarah was the proper fit to solve the case.

"As the UK’s No1 tea brand, we know that people enjoy our products across the country, from all walks of life and regardless of which side of the Pennines that they might hail from!”