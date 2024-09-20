Tom Gordon MP visits independent brewery for Harrogate Beer Week to champion town's success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate MP Tom Gordon has visited Harrogate Brewing Co during Harrogate Beer Week.

Just one of the five fantastic independent breweries in the Harrogate and Knaresborough constituency, the Lib Dem MP is keen to backing local breweries and do everything he can to assist them.

The success of Harrogate Beer Week, which ends on Sunday, September 22, reflects the town’s growing beer scene which has put Harrogate on the map as one of the UK’s leading beer destinations.

Last month, Tom Gordon MP questioned Chancellor Rachel Reeves about what plans the Treasury had to support independent breweries in Harrogate, Knaresborough, and across the country.

Show of support for Harrogate Beer Week - Harrogate and Knaresborough MP To Gordon, right, with co-owner Joe Joyce at Harrogate Brewing Co. (Picture contributed)

While he says the response he got this month was disappointing, Mr Gordon remains determined to keep pushing for more support for independent brewers.

“I’m thrilled to have met with Harrogate Brewing Company, a fantastic, family-run microbrewery, and to have seen what Harrogate Beer Week is all about,” he said.

"With exports reaching Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands, they’re truly putting Harrogate on the map.

"It was a good way to celebrate Harrogate Beer Week 2024 and all the brilliant local breweries.

“The week-long event is brilliant opportunity for our independent breweries to showcase the town’s strong brewing heritage and the excellent products they create.

“It’s so important to support local brewers, not only because they produce excellent products, but because they contribute so much to the local economy and community.

“I will continue to push for the support they need at a national level.”

Mr Gordon is also a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Hospitality and Tourism, a cross-party group that works to promote and support the hospitality and tourism sector across the UK.

Joe Joyce, the co-owner with his wife Julie of Harrogate Brewing Co, said after the visit: “It was great to host Tom. His passion is clear to see.

"We are so pleased to have his support and we look forward to working with him in the years to come.”

Tom Gordon is the Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough and has been an MP since July 4.