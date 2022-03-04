Together for Short Lives partnership with Martin House

Together for Short Lives is the only charity supporting the UK’s children’s hospices, including Martin House, and families facing the heartbreak that their child will die young.

Together for Short Lives and Morrisons are set to raise vital funds for children’s hospices across the country, just like Boston Spa-based Martin House, as part of a flagship three-year-partnership which launched recently.

Abigail Proctor, partnerships fundraising manager at Martin House, said: “This partnership between Morrisons and Together for Short Lives will provide vital funds that will go directly to helping to care for children and young people across West, North and East Yorkshire who need the support of Martin House.”

Andy Fletcher, chief executive of Together for Short Lives, said: “Hearing the news that your child is seriously ill is devastating – families can be left feeling scared and alone.

“I can’t tell you what a difference this amazing new partnership will make for these families.

“Knowing that Morrisons colleagues up and down the country are on their side, means the absolute world.

“The money raised through our partnership will give families access to vital care from local children’s hospices and help them to spend less time worrying and more time making memories together.

“It will also enable us to reach thousands more families caring for a seriously ill child who need support.”

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “Together for Short Lives is an amazing charity which supports families through immensely difficult times, and hearing the very important stories from families who have received their support was incredibly moving for everyone at Morrisons.