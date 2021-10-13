Aimee Hayhurst of Martin House Hospice @nikkipixyork

Morrisons employees in Wetherby this month get an opportunity to make good things happen for families at Martin House Children’s Hospice by voting for Together for Short Lives as their new charity partner.

Together for Short Lives – the only charity supporting the UK’s 54 children’s hospices, including Martin House, and families facing the heartbreak that their child will die young – have a chance to win a charity partnership with Morrisons, but they need support from its staff to win.

Out of more than 100 charities to apply, a relatively small charity with a big heart, Together for Short Lives, has made it into the final two charities to be the supermarket giant, Morrisons, charity partner.

The result will be decided by a 10-day Morrisons staff vote and the winning charity will enter a three-year partnership aiming to raise around £10 million.

Aimee Hayhurst, partnerships team manager at Martin House, said: “A partnership with Morrisons, and the money raised, would be transformational for our local families caring for a seriously ill child, and for us at Martin House.

“If you work for Morrisons, please choose Together for Short Lives as your next charity partner in the staff vote.”

Martin House cares for children with life-limiting conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire.

This week a special film has been released, sharing Emily’s story – who was told her baby Amelia had a life-limiting condition, with no cure and no indication of the time together.

Sadly, too many families are suffering through their child’s short life, and they’re suffering alone.

The film, produced by Together for Short Lives, highlights the work of hospices just like Martin House, which provides vital support, and helps families feel less alone – so they can make the most of every moment they have together, whether that’s years, months or just hours.

Andy Fletcher, chief executive at Together for Short Lives, highlighted the difference this partnership would make for Martin House.

He said: “Families of seriously ill children are pushed to their limits every day.

“Their local children’s hospice provides them with the time and space they need to make precious memories that last a lifetime – the chance to be parents, not carers.

“At the same time, children’s hospices are struggling to meet demand, as the number of seriously ill children in the UK is growing, meaning more families are having to cope alone.