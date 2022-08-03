Tockwith Show heads back after Covid break

After a Covid-enforced break of two years, Tockwith Show is back this weekend and organisers are promising it will be bigger and better than ever before.

The one-day show attracts around 8,000 visitors making it one of the biggest shows in the region, and there are more than 300 prize classes ranging from farm animals and pets to show jumping and the ever-popular and fiercely competitive jams.

Committee Chair Georgina Watson said it is great to be back, on Sunday August 7, for a lot of reasons: “Basically we are an educational charity and a huge part of why we hold the show is to showcase the range of farming activities that make up such an important part of this region’s economy and community.

“One of our main themes this year is sheep. We have performances of dancing sheep, demonstrations of sheep shearing, and a chance for younger visitors to work with wool.

But we also have pigs, horses, pigeons, rabbits, falcons, dogs, tractors, classic cars and even our very own sandy beach for children to play in. So hopefully we have got something for everyone,” she said.

Show President Michelle Lee said: “Being chosen as the Show President is a great honour, and I had that honour back in 2019. But then Covid struck and the 2020 and 2021 shows had to be cancelled so hopefully Sunday will be third time lucky for me.”

“It’s always a really fun day,” added Michelle.

“It takes a huge amount of work but it’s worth it and our aim is to ensure that our community is able to share in the rich agricultural heritage we have and also have a great day out: in short, to educate and entertain.”

The one thing all the organisers have their fingers crossed for is good weather on Sunday but Georgina says whatever happens the show will go on.

She said: “As farmers the one thing we all know is that you can’t control Mother Nature, but whatever the weather we are determined to make the 2022 show one to remember.”