Tockwith Show date announced

Fwd: Disappointment as this year's Tockwith Show is cancelled

The Show Committee have decided to press ahead with the preparation for next year’s show on Sunday, August 7, and are also planning to stage their annual bonfire and fireworks night for the community on Friday, November 5, this year.

Show President Michelle Lee says she is delighted by the committee’s decision, although she stressed that ensuring the safety of visitors and the event teams would remain an absolute priority.

She said: “No one can predict what will be happening next August – or indeed next month – but we feel that it’s now the right time to hopefully draw a line in the sand and move forward.

“Staging a major event like this needs months of planning so if we don’t start now it will very quickly become too late to get it off the ground.”

Michelle also said she was delighted at the number of new volunteers who have offered to help with the show.

“The show has been going since 1946 and it has grown to become one of the largest agricultural shows in the region, but we were facing a real crisis over whether we had enough people to ensure it continued,” she said.

“Thankfully, with the new supporters, that is one crisis we have hopefully put behind us and it’s great to see that so many people in the community share our passion and enthusiasm for the event - although there is always room for more!”

Michelle added: “Now our immediate priority is to get the bonfire and fireworks night organised so that people can see that Tockwith Show is back in business, and hopefully when we light that fire on November 5th it will be a beacon of hope that we are moving into more positive times.”

Tockwith Show normally takes place annually on the first Sunday in August.

Its history dates back to 1945, when it was founded as a purely horticultural event.

Since then, it has expanded to include agriculture in its scope and, in 2004, took the significant step of acquiring its own field, securing the event’s future and allowing improvements to be made to the site.

Tockwith and District Agricultural Society (TADAS), a registered charity, organises a series of other events during the year to raise money to support its activities.