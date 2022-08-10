Tockwith show attracts 8,000 on return after two year break

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helped by warm, sunny weather there was a steady flow of visitors and exhibitors throughout the day, with show president Michelle Lee saying it was everything they had hoped for.

She said: “So many people put so much hard work into putting this show together so when we get such a large number of visitors enjoying the wide range of activities and displays it makes it all worthwhile.”

Michelle was chosen to be show president in 2019, but with Covid forcing the cancellation of the shows for the past two years, it was third time lucky on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve been involved with Tockwith Show for more years than I care to remember,” she said.

“But that day was really special for me and one I will always treasure.”

Show chair Georgina Watson said it was a great day for the organisers and for the community, adding: “Much of what we do is about showing people different aspects of farming and helping them understand how important the industry is to the economy and the community spirit of this region.

“That’s why it was great to see so many young children visiting the show and getting hands-on with the animals whether it was learning to shear sheep, riding their ponies, cuddling the lambs or finding out about some of the more exotic livestock.”

Now the job has begun of clearing up the show field, but already thoughts are turning to next year.

“A year seems a long time but I’m always amazed how quickly it can pass,” said Georgina.

“So, although this year’s show may be over, we’ll be wasting no time in starting to plan for 2023 to make sure it’s even bigger and better.”